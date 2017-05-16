WWE Backlash Theme Song, Updated WWE RAW Opening Video, The New Day – FYE

May 16, 2017 - by Marc Middleton

– Below is the updated WWE RAW opening video with RAW Tag Team Champions The Hardys, RAW Women’s Champion Alexa Bliss and WWE Intercontinental Champion Dean Ambrose added:

– “Highway” by Bleeker is the official theme song for Sunday’s WWE Backlash pay-per-view.

– As seen below, FYE stores will be releasing exclusive Bleacher Creatures figures on The New Day in two weeks. FYE previously had success with New Day merchandise as they sold the Booty-O’s cereal and store-exclusive Funko figures.

