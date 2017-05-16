WWE Backlash Theme Song, Updated WWE RAW Opening Video, The New Day – FYE

– Below is the updated WWE RAW opening video with RAW Tag Team Champions The Hardys, RAW Women’s Champion Alexa Bliss and WWE Intercontinental Champion Dean Ambrose added:

– “Highway” by Bleeker is the official theme song for Sunday’s WWE Backlash pay-per-view.

– As seen below, FYE stores will be releasing exclusive Bleacher Creatures figures on The New Day in two weeks. FYE previously had success with New Day merchandise as they sold the Booty-O’s cereal and store-exclusive Funko figures.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.

Big News on a Crazy Brock Lesnar Feud, “Broken” Hardy Plans for WWE RAW Revealed, Vince McMahon Upset with WWE Newcomer, New GIFs & Galleries, More

(Visited 3 times, 3 visits today)