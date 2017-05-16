Updated Card for Sunday’s WWE Backlash Pay-Per-View

Sami Zayn vs. Baron Corbin is now official for Sunday’s WWE Backlash pay-per-view in Chicago after Sami requested the match.

Below is the updated card for Sunday’s blue brand show from the Allstate Arena:

WWE Title Match

Jinder Mahal vs. Randy Orton

SmackDown Tag Team Title Match

Tyler Breeze and Fandango vs. The Usos

WWE United States Title Match

AJ Styles vs. Kevin Owens

SmackDown Women’s Champion Naomi, Charlotte Flair and Becky Lynch vs. Tamina Snuka, Carmella and Natalya

Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Dolph Ziggler

Sami Zayn vs. Baron Corbin

Kickoff Pre-show

Aiden English vs. Tye Dillinger

