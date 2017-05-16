The Rock on The Tonight Show, Alexa Bliss Games, Kerry Von Erich Artwork

May 16, 2017 - by Marc Middleton

– WWE Hall of Famer Kerry Von Erich is featured in the latest Canvas 2 Canvas video from WWE artist Rob Schamberger, as seen below:

– Due to popular demand, RAW Women’s Champion Alexa Bliss is featured in this new video from Xavier Woods’ “UpUpDownDown” YouTube channel:

– The Rock will be on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon this Thursday night to promote his Baywatch movie, which hits theaters on May 25th.

