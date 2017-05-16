The Miz Hosting MTV Program Tonight (Photo), Next WWE NXT DVD, WWE RAW Top 10

May 16, 2017

– Below are the top 10 moments from last night’s WWE RAW in Newark, NJ:

– The next WWE NXT DVD will be released on December 5th and will be titled “WWE NXT: From Secret to Success.”

– As a reminder, The Miz will be hosting MTV’s “The Challenge: Invasion of the Champions” reunion tonight at 8pm EST. He tweeted this photo from the tapings with several MTV Challenge personalities:

