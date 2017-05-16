Promo for Tonight’s WWE SmackDown Matches, Triple H Video from BGCA Hall of Fame Induction

May 16, 2017 - by Marc Middleton

– As noted, Triple H was inducted into the Boys & Girls Clubs of America Alumni Hall of Fame in Dallas last Wednesday, joining Vince McMahon, who inducted into the 2015 class. WWE posted this video from the ceremony:

– Jinder Mahal vs. AJ Styles and Baron Corbin vs. WWE Champion Randy Orton in a non-title match have been announced for tonight’s WWE SmackDown from Manchester, New Hampshire. Below is a promo for the show:

