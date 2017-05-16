ODB’s Food Truck at WWE NXT Event (Photos), WWE Stars Take In Culture & Cuisine, Cesaro

– WWE posted this video from “This Week In WWE” with Charly Caruso looking at Finn Balor, Bayley, Sheamus and other Superstars savoring culture and cuisine on the European tour that wrapped this past weekend:

– Cesaro and WWE’s Mike Rome are back for more “UpUpDownDown” action with Xavier Woods in this new video:

– WWE NXT officials allowed former TNA Knockouts Champion ODB to park her food truck at the Daytona Beach live event this past weekend, according to her post on Instagram seen below. Here she is with Nikki Cross and Alexander Wolfe of SAnitY:

Great to finally meet @TheODBBAM at #NXTDaytona can't wait to tuck into my beef nachos!!! 🙂 pic.twitter.com/wKGGECc01w — Nikki Cross (@NikkiCrossWWE) May 11, 2017

Thank you @wwenxt for lettin me park my food truck at the show and showin me a goodtime!! #nxt #hookinupwithodb #daytonabeach #bbqmonth #nxtdaytonabeach A post shared by TheODBBAM (@theodbbam) on May 11, 2017 at 7:14pm PDT

