ODB’s Food Truck at WWE NXT Event (Photos), WWE Stars Take In Culture & Cuisine, Cesaro

May 16, 2017 - by Marc Middleton

– WWE posted this video from “This Week In WWE” with Charly Caruso looking at Finn Balor, Bayley, Sheamus and other Superstars savoring culture and cuisine on the European tour that wrapped this past weekend:

– Cesaro and WWE’s Mike Rome are back for more “UpUpDownDown” action with Xavier Woods in this new video:

– WWE NXT officials allowed former TNA Knockouts Champion ODB to park her food truck at the Daytona Beach live event this past weekend, according to her post on Instagram seen below. Here she is with Nikki Cross and Alexander Wolfe of SAnitY:

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.

Big News on a Crazy Brock Lesnar Feud, “Broken” Hardy Plans for WWE RAW Revealed, Vince McMahon Upset with WWE Newcomer, New GIFs & Galleries, More

(Visited 2 times, 2 visits today)

Post Category: News     Tags:

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Gerweck Report Podcast

Latest Episode

Teddy Long reflects on his career in pro wrestling from the early days of JCP to the WWE Hall of Fame

Download View All

Subscribe to Gerweck Report Podcast

Additional ways to follow GRP

Love what you're reading? Help support GERWECK.net

DONATE with Paypal

Gerweck-store-ad