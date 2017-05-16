Noam Dar on Alicia Fox’s RAW Win (Video), WWE NXT Takeover Promo, Jack Swagger

– As seen on last night’s WWE RAW from Newark, Alicia Fox scored an upset win over Sasha Banks with boyfriend Noam Dar at ringside. In the Fallout video below, Fox and Dar are offended when asked if the win was a surprise. Dar says Alicia was robbed by Sasha last week and he was at ringside to make sure she didn’t get screwed again. Dar says he was there for his lady and she picked up the win.

– Former WWE Superstar Jack Swagger will face former ROH World Champion Michael Elgin at the AAW Thursday Night Special event on May 25th in Berwyn, IL. Colt Cabana vs. Impact Wrestling star Trevor Lee will also take place that night. Swagger will also face AML Heavyweight Champion Zane Dawson at the May 28th AML We The People event in Yadkinville, NC.

– Below is a promo for Saturday’s WWE NXT “Takeover: Chicago” event with Hideo Itami vs. NXT Champion Bobby Roode in the main event. Remember to join us for live coverage beginning at 7:30pm EST with the Kickoff pre-show.

