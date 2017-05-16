News on Aleister Black’s Theme Song, Cameron on Not Dating Black Men & The Rock (Video)

– Below is video of former WWE star Cameron talking to TMZ Sports about The Rock possibly running for President and why she doesn’t date black men:

– Exclaim! recently spoke with the band Incendiary about doing the theme song for WWE NXT Superstar Aleister Black at this link. Guitarist Rob Nobile commented on how the gig happened:

“The duo responsible for producing all of the WWE’s music, John Alicastro and Mike Laurie — we’ve been friends with them for years. [For Aleister Black] WWE had a certain tone they were looking for, so John and Mike thought of us. We ended up going to the studio and doing something that we’d probably have done just for the fun of it anyways. It became really great — the reaction was way bigger and more positive than any of us were really expecting.”

Singer Brendan Garrone also commented: “Aleister the wrestler is legitimately into hardcore, so he wanted vocals in a somewhat similar style. It was definitely different and interesting because it was a theme for a wrestler and not a hardcore song necessarily. It’s been cool to see people who’ve never listened to hardcore finding our stuff, like ‘Hey, came here because of the Aleister Black theme song.'”

