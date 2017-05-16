More on Tonight’s WWE 205 Live, Enzo Amore Gives Away Sneakers, WWE Stars Thank Europe

May 16, 2017 - by Marc Middleton

– WWE posted this video of Roman Reigns, Finn Balor, Sami Zayn, Seth Rollins, WWE Champion Randy Orton and other Superstars thanking Europe for the two-week tour that wrapped this past weekend:

– WWE is teasing that Drew Gulak will confront Mustafa Ali on tonight’s WWE 205 Live episode as Gulak’s “No Fly Zone” campaign continues. As noted, tonight’s main event will see TJ Perkins take on Austin Aries.

– As seen below, Enzo Amore made a surprise visit at the Boys & Girls Clubs of America in Newark, NJ to give away a bunch of sneakers from Champs Sports:

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.

Big News on a Crazy Brock Lesnar Feud, “Broken” Hardy Plans for WWE RAW Revealed, Vince McMahon Upset with WWE Newcomer, New GIFs & Galleries, More

(Visited 3 times, 3 visits today)

Post Category: News     Tags:

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Gerweck Report Podcast

Latest Episode

Teddy Long reflects on his career in pro wrestling from the early days of JCP to the WWE Hall of Fame

Download View All

Subscribe to Gerweck Report Podcast

Additional ways to follow GRP

Love what you're reading? Help support GERWECK.net

DONATE with Paypal

Gerweck-store-ad