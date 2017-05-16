Match Announced for Sunday’s WWE Backlash Pre-show

In the video above, Renee Young announces that Tye Dillinger vs. Aiden English will take place on the WWE Backlash Kickoff pre-show this Sunday from Chicago.

Below is the updated card for Sunday’s pay-per-view:

WWE Title Match

Jinder Mahal vs. Randy Orton

SmackDown Tag Team Title Match

Tyler Breeze and Fandango vs. The Usos

WWE United States Title Match

AJ Styles vs. Kevin Owens

SmackDown Women’s Champion Naomi, Charlotte Flair and Becky Lynch vs. Tamina Snuka, Carmella and Natalya

Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Dolph Ziggler

Kickoff Pre-show

Aiden English vs. Tye Dillinger

