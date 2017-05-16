Match Announced for Sunday’s WWE Backlash Pre-show

May 16, 2017 - by Marc Middleton

In the video above, Renee Young announces that Tye Dillinger vs. Aiden English will take place on the WWE Backlash Kickoff pre-show this Sunday from Chicago.

Below is the updated card for Sunday’s pay-per-view:

WWE Title Match
Jinder Mahal vs. Randy Orton

SmackDown Tag Team Title Match
Tyler Breeze and Fandango vs. The Usos

WWE United States Title Match
AJ Styles vs. Kevin Owens

SmackDown Women’s Champion Naomi, Charlotte Flair and Becky Lynch vs. Tamina Snuka, Carmella and Natalya

Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Dolph Ziggler

Kickoff Pre-show
Aiden English vs. Tye Dillinger

