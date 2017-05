Marty Jannetty comments on the passing of Doug Somers

Marty Jannetty posted the following on Facebook:

I think, only the boyz, and some of my fans, will know why this one is painful, they all are but this one a lot.. at least y’all both (and Sheri) are all together again..Shawn and I will be up there with y’all in about 30 years..then we all can do it all again..love ya Doug , rest in peace my brother

