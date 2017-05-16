LIVE COVERAGE OF TONIGHT’S WWE SMACKDOWN 5/16

Join us tonight at 8pm EST for live coverage of the Backlash go-home edition of WWE SmackDown with AJ Styles vs. Jinder Mahal, Baron Corbin vs. WWE Champion Randy Orton in a non-title match, WWE United States Champion Kevin Owens host Chris Jericho’s Highlight Reel, Rusev’s return to demand a WWE Title shot and a contract signing for the match with Becky Lynch, Charlotte Flair, SmackDown Women’s Champion Naomi vs. Carmella, Natalya and Tamina Snuka…

