LIVE COVERAGE OF TONIGHT’S WWE SMACKDOWN 5/16

May 16, 2017 - by Marc Middleton

Join us tonight at 8pm EST for live coverage of the Backlash go-home edition of WWE SmackDown with AJ Styles vs. Jinder Mahal, Baron Corbin vs. WWE Champion Randy Orton in a non-title match, WWE United States Champion Kevin Owens host Chris Jericho’s Highlight Reel, Rusev’s return to demand a WWE Title shot and a contract signing for the match with Becky Lynch, Charlotte Flair, SmackDown Women’s Champion Naomi vs. Carmella, Natalya and Tamina Snuka…

