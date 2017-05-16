Lana on Her Training, WWE NXT “Takeover: Chicago” Note, Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Dolph Ziggler

May 16, 2017 - by Marc Middleton

– Below is a promo for Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Dolph Ziggler at Sunday’s WWE Backlash pay-per-view:

– Charly Caruso, Peter Rosenberg and Nigel McGuinness have been announced for the WWE NXT “Takeover: Chicago” Kickoff pre-show this Saturday night at 7:30pm EST. As noted, Nigel and WWE Hall of Famer Jim Ross will call the match between Pete Dunne and WWE UK Champion Tyler Bate later that night. Rosenberg will appear at WWE Backlash the next night for the Kickoff pre-show panel with Renee Young and WWE Hall of Famer Booker T.

– Lana tweeted the following on training for her WWE SmackDown debut and noted that she has spent the past month at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando. As we’ve been reporting on, The Ravishing Russian has also worked several WWE NXT live events over the past few months.

