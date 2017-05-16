Erick Rowan Granted a Match for WWE Backlash, Updated Card
Erick Rowan made an appearance on Tonight’s Talking Smack and requested a match with Luke Harper as he is still upset with Harper for leaving The Wyatt Family. SmackDown Commissioner Shane McMahon granted the match and made it official for WWE Backlash on Sunday.
Below is what looks to be the final card for Sunday’s pay-per-view in Chicago:
WWE Title Match
Jinder Mahal vs. Randy Orton
SmackDown Tag Team Title Match
Tyler Breeze and Fandango vs. The Usos
WWE United States Title Match
AJ Styles vs. Kevin Owens
SmackDown Women’s Champion Naomi, Charlotte Flair and Becky Lynch vs. Tamina Snuka, Carmella and Natalya
Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Dolph Ziggler
Sami Zayn vs. Baron Corbin
Erick Rowan vs. Luke Harper
Kickoff Pre-show
Aiden English vs. Tye Dillinger
