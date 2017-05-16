Dwayne Johnson confirms he was serious about maybe running for President

filed to GERWECK.NET:

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson has gone from WWE superstar to one of the biggest movie stars in the world.

Now… could he really be setting his sights on the White House?

“Extra’s” Jerry Penacoli sat down with Johnson, who got candid about that recent GQ interview in which he said there is a real possibility he could run for president.

The 45-year-old star of the upcoming movie “Baywatch” emphasized that he was actually serious when he said he was interested in surfing into the Oval Office! “Three and a half years is a long way away,” the potential Commander-in-Beach told “Extra.” “Three and a half years goes by like that… Yes, of course I would consider it.”

Johnson added, “Now, did I expect the groundswell to happen? It was really flattering and, you know, look, Jerry, I think that when the groundswell happened it was — and it’s still happening —I don’t get overwhelmed much, but it was really overwhelming in this really positive way and it made me feel great.”

Dwayne has taken a moment to pause and think about it all, saying, “I started to think, ‘Maybe it’s just a time when people want to see better leadership, maybe a leader who has a bit more poise, less noise…’ I feel like I’m a guy people can relate to over the years because I’m in the public eye for some time. I do my best to solve problems, and I think it’s a reflection of people understanding what I do; what I do is, I’m in the business of taking care of people.”

He doesn’t have any political experience yet, but that isn’t going to stop him. He laughed, saying, “No someone else did it, so you can do it, too, so we’ll see. I’m very grateful, it’s very flattering. I just gotta continue to do what I do and put in the work and galvanize a lot of people around me.”

“The Rock” is hoping people around him will see “Baywatch,” the movie remake of the hit TV show. He commented, “Look, with a movie like ‘Baywatch’… when you decide to make it, a movie, it comes with baggage and I knew that going in. I think it’s that kind of thing where you take a TV show and there’s the idea that you’re going to make ‘Baywatch,’ and so in people’s minds it’s… ‘It’s gonna be cheesy, is the movie gonna be cheesy? What kind of movie you gonna make?’ It was that kind of reaction by fans, and I totally get it by the way, ’cause we all live in that same world where we’re like, ‘Here we go, they’re gonna make that one now. So it was that kind of baggage.”

“So the idea was, ‘How are we gonna take a TV show from the ’80s and make it cool and hip and hot today?’” Johnson didn’t stress over the expectations, saying, “You know, it’s one of the best parts of my job — because it’s a great challenge.”

credit: extratv.com





(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)