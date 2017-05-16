Combat Zone Wrestling presents Tournament of Death on June 10 in Townsend, DE with MASADA, Jimmy Havoc

The Future of CZW is NOW! It’s Time to Wake Up!

Combat Zone Wrestling (CZW) heads into a new future, heralded by new champions – new Wired TV champion Maxwell Jacon Freidman (@the_mjf) and new World Heavyweight champion Lio Rush (@ItsLioRush).

(See last Saturday’s “SACRIFICES” NOW on CZWstudios.com. Read results at czwrestling.com/2017/05/15/5958/.)

CZW’s most violent event, “Tournament of Death”, is coming Saturday, June 10 to the Ultraviolent Underground, 179 Ebenezer Church RD in Townsend, DE at 2 pm! 450 tickets already sold!

Stipulations being announced soon, but in the first round:

– British star Jimmy Havoc vs. John Wayne Murdoch vs. last year’s winner Rickey Shane Page

– Two-Time #TOD winner MASADA vs. Shlak

– Jeff Cannonball vs. G-Raver

– Conor Claxton vs. British star Clint Margera

In non-tournament action:

– Father Matthew Tremont vs. Mad Man Pondo

– Devon Moore and Drew Blood vs. Danny Havoc and a Mystery Opponent

CZW returns to Voorhees, NJ on July 8 for “EVILution”. Forget “New Heights”…it’s time to WAKE UP!

Tickets available at czwtickets.tickeyfly.com and, day of, at the door.

