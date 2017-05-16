Brock Lesnar Congratulates Musician, New Video Teaser from David Otunga, More

– David Otunga posted this “Love” teaser for a new project he’s apparently working on. Otunga was set to make his RAW commentary debut in mid-April but it was delayed due to an action movie he’s filming titled “Katrina,” but he’s scheduled back in late May or early June.

– WWE stock was down 1.53% on Monday, closing at $19.64 per share. The high was $19.98 and the low was $19.59.

– WWE has announced that a special edition of Talking Smack will air on the WWE Network after Sunday’s Backlash pay-per-view goes off the air. As noted, Renee Young will join Peter Rosenberg and WWE Hall of Famer Booker T on the Backlash Kickoff pre-show earlier in the night.

– The Twitter account for WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar made a rare tweet on Monday, to promote a New York City appearance by musician Colter Wall. Wall previously teamed up with Paul Heyman’s Looking4Larry Agency to create a special trailer for Lesnar’s match against The Undertaker at the 2015 WWE Hell In a Cell pay-per-view. Below is the tweet:

Congratulations to @ColterWall, making his New York City debut in support of his new album!https://t.co/aPolnytht6 pic.twitter.com/LRBk0NZ351 — Brock Lesnar (@BrockLesnar) May 15, 2017

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.

Big News on a Crazy Brock Lesnar Feud, “Broken” Hardy Plans for WWE RAW Revealed, Vince McMahon Upset with WWE Newcomer, New GIFs & Galleries, More

(Visited 6 times, 6 visits today)