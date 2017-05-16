Brock Lesnar Congratulates Musician, New Video Teaser from David Otunga, More

May 16, 2017 - by Marc Middleton

– David Otunga posted this “Love” teaser for a new project he’s apparently working on. Otunga was set to make his RAW commentary debut in mid-April but it was delayed due to an action movie he’s filming titled “Katrina,” but he’s scheduled back in late May or early June.

– WWE stock was down 1.53% on Monday, closing at $19.64 per share. The high was $19.98 and the low was $19.59.

– WWE has announced that a special edition of Talking Smack will air on the WWE Network after Sunday’s Backlash pay-per-view goes off the air. As noted, Renee Young will join Peter Rosenberg and WWE Hall of Famer Booker T on the Backlash Kickoff pre-show earlier in the night.

– The Twitter account for WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar made a rare tweet on Monday, to promote a New York City appearance by musician Colter Wall. Wall previously teamed up with Paul Heyman’s Looking4Larry Agency to create a special trailer for Lesnar’s match against The Undertaker at the 2015 WWE Hell In a Cell pay-per-view. Below is the tweet:

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.

Big News on a Crazy Brock Lesnar Feud, “Broken” Hardy Plans for WWE RAW Revealed, Vince McMahon Upset with WWE Newcomer, New GIFs & Galleries, More

(Visited 6 times, 6 visits today)

Post Category: News     Tags:

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Gerweck Report Podcast

Latest Episode

Teddy Long reflects on his career in pro wrestling from the early days of JCP to the WWE Hall of Fame

Download View All

Subscribe to Gerweck Report Podcast

Additional ways to follow GRP

Love what you're reading? Help support GERWECK.net

DONATE with Paypal

Gerweck-store-ad