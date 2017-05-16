Alexa Bliss on Her Extreme Rules Match, Eric LeGrand at RAW, Finn Balor on His Injury

– Below is video from the new WWE 24 special on Finn Balor with The Demon talking about what went through his head when he suffered the injury at SummerSlam last year during the WWE Universal Title match against Seth Rollins.

– Former Rutgers player Eric LeGrand was sitting at ringside for last night’s RAW from Newark, New Jersey – his home state. LeGrand received the 2017 Warrior Award at the WWE Hall of Fame ceremony during WrestleMania 33 weekend earlier this year.

– As noted, Bayley vs. RAW Women’s Champion Alexa Bliss in a “Kendo Stick on a Pole” match has been announced for the June 4th WWE Extreme Rules pay-per-view. Bliss tweeted the following on the match after RAW:

