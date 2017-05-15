WWE Stars Appear at NBC Upfronts (Photo), Aleister Black Update, Finn Balor’s Entrance

– The BBC posted this video of Finn Balor showing fans Jake and Lily how he executes his entrance before the recent WWE live event in Liverpool, England:

– As noted, WWE NXT Superstar Aleister Black worked a few live events on the recent main roster European tour in Triple Threat matches with Austin Aries and WWE Cruiserweight Champion Neville, including a big homecoming in The Netherlands this past weekend. PWInsider reports that Black is also scheduled to be at TV this week, possibly tonight’s RAW. He could be working a dark match but we haven’t heard anything on him possibly making his RAW debut. The former Tommy End also made his WWE Main Event debut last week with a win over Curt Hawkins.

– John Cena and Nikki Bella were representing WWE at the NBCUniversal Upfronts in New York City earlier today, as seen below. They walked the red carpet, spoke with members of the media and later appeared on stage to give a presentation on social media, among other topics. They also introduced a longer version of the “Hero In All of Us” video package that has aired on WWE TV as of late.

Bringing a little romance and action to the stage. Newly engaged @JohnCena and NIkki Bella are here for @WWE, congrats you two! #NBCU2017 pic.twitter.com/cWdxdehfds — Unequaled NBCU (@TogetherNBCU) May 15, 2017

