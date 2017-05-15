Trailer, Artwork and More for WWE’s First DVD Set on Kurt Angle

As noted, WWE will release their first DVD on WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle on August 1st in the United States and July 31st in the UK. You can pre-order “Kurt Angle: The Essential Collection” on Amazon at this link. Courtesy of WrestlingDVDNetwork.com, you can see the first trailer for the set above.

The set will be formatted as a compilation of Angle’s greatest matches and moments, plus an exclusive interview with the RAW General Manager, according to WDN. They have also revealed the official DVD cover artwork and the synopsis, seen below:

It’s true! It’s true! Kurt Angle has had some of the most epic matchups in WWE history. Now for the first time ever, you can watch them all with Kurt Angle: The Essential Collection. Relive all of his rivalries with Stone Cold Steve Austin, The Rock, John Cena, Edge, Shawn Michaels, Triple H and more in this complete collection.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.

Big News on a Crazy Brock Lesnar Feud, “Broken” Hardy Plans for WWE RAW Revealed, Vince McMahon Upset with WWE Newcomer, New GIFs & Galleries, More

(Visited 9 times, 9 visits today)