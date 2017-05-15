Spoiler Notes on Tonight’s WWE RAW from Newark, NJ

There are plans for Finn Balor to wrestle a “top name” at tonight’s WWE RAW from Newark as a way to promote his WWE 24 special that airs on the WWE Network after the show goes off the air.

There are also plans for cruiserweight action with Jack Gallagher and Austin Aries vs. TJ Perkins and WWE Cruiserweight Champion Neville.

Source: PWInsider

