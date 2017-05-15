Several Matches and Stipulations Added to WWE Extreme Rules, Updated Card

May 15, 2017 - by Marc Middleton

Below is the updated card for the June 4th WWE Extreme Rules pay-per-view from Baltimore after tonight’s RAW:

Fatal 5 Way to Crown #1 Contender to WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar
Seth Rollins vs. Samoa Joe vs. Finn Balor vs. Bray Wyatt vs. Roman Reigns

Kendo Stick on a Pole Match for the RAW Women’s Title
Bayley vs. Alexa Bliss

WWE Intercontinental Title Match
The Miz vs. Dean Ambrose
The title can change hands on a count out.

RAW Tag Team Title Match
Cesaro and Sheamus vs. The Hardys

WWE Cruiserweight Title Match
Austin Aries vs. Neville

