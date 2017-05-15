RAW Tag Team Title Match Set for Extreme Rules, Match for Tonight’s RAW (Video)

In the video above, RAW Tag Team Champions The Hardys are informed that they will defend their titles against #1 contenders Sheamus & Cesaro at the WWE Extreme Rules pay-per-view. It’s also revealed that Jeff Hardy will face Sheamus on RAW tonight.

No word yet on a possible Ladder Match stipulation being added to the match but Jeff mentions fighting the #1 contenders under No DQ rules.

No other matches have been announced for Extreme Rules as of this writing. The pay-per-view takes place on June 4th at the Royal Farms Arena in Baltimore, Maryland.

