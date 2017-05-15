Pro Athlete at WWE Tryouts (Video), Triple H & Stephanie McMahon Note, Backlash

May 15, 2017 - by Marc Middleton

– WWE posted this video of Major League Baseball free agent Rinku Singh at the recent tryouts in Dubai. The left-handed pitcher from India missed the 2014 MLB season after having Tommy John surgery and then missed the 2015 season due to a broken elbow. His story was the basis for Disney’s “Million Dollar Arm” movie from 2014. Singh talks about wanting to be a part of the work WWE does outside of the ring with fans and learning something he’s never done.

– WWE has a new poll asking fans which match are they most looking forward to at Sunday’s WWE Backlash pay-per-view. As of this writing, 42% voted for AJ Styles vs. WWE United States Champion Kevin Owens while 30% went with Dolph Ziggler vs. Shinsuke Nakamura, 20% for Jinder Mahal vs. WWE Champion Randy Orton, 5% for SmackDown Women’s Champion Naomi, Charlotte Flair and Becky Lynch vs. Natalya, Carmella and Tamina Snuka, and 3% for Breezango vs. SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos.

– WWE Community posted these photos of Triple H and Stephanie McMahon at a charity golfing event earlier today in Pennsylvania. The event is raising money for Connor’s Cure, The V Foundation and the Children’s Hospital of Pittsburgh.

