Pro Athlete at WWE Tryouts (Video), Triple H & Stephanie McMahon Note, Backlash

– WWE posted this video of Major League Baseball free agent Rinku Singh at the recent tryouts in Dubai. The left-handed pitcher from India missed the 2014 MLB season after having Tommy John surgery and then missed the 2015 season due to a broken elbow. His story was the basis for Disney’s “Million Dollar Arm” movie from 2014. Singh talks about wanting to be a part of the work WWE does outside of the ring with fans and learning something he’s never done.

Is #RinkuSingh about to go from the pitching mound to the squared circle? He shared his in-ring aspirations at @WWE's historic Dubai tryout! pic.twitter.com/eyCa9k3uVY — WWE (@WWE) May 15, 2017

– WWE has a new poll asking fans which match are they most looking forward to at Sunday’s WWE Backlash pay-per-view. As of this writing, 42% voted for AJ Styles vs. WWE United States Champion Kevin Owens while 30% went with Dolph Ziggler vs. Shinsuke Nakamura, 20% for Jinder Mahal vs. WWE Champion Randy Orton, 5% for SmackDown Women’s Champion Naomi, Charlotte Flair and Becky Lynch vs. Natalya, Carmella and Tamina Snuka, and 3% for Breezango vs. SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos.

– WWE Community posted these photos of Triple H and Stephanie McMahon at a charity golfing event earlier today in Pennsylvania. The event is raising money for Connor’s Cure, The V Foundation and the Children’s Hospital of Pittsburgh.

