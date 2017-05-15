Nikki Cross Hypes WWE NXT Takeover (Video), Top High-Flying Big Men, Birthdays

– As seen below, the latest WWE Top 10 looks at high-flying big men including Roman Reigns, the late Umaga, Bam Bam Bigelow, Mike Awesome, Test, Rikishi, Vader, Kane, Big Show and The Undertaker:

– WWE Hall of Famer Ron Simmons turns 59 today while fellow Hall of Famer Kevin Von Erich turns 60.

– Nikki Cross taunts WWE NXT Women’s Champion Asuka and Ruby Riot ahead of their Triple Threat at “Takeover: Chicago” next weekend in this new video:

