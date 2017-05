Low Ki calls out Randy Orton for his Tweets on Independent Wrestling

“Unfortunately Randy Orton is protected by WWE. Come out to the real world and test your tantrum with adults”

“Keep in mind that the guy complaining about Indie Wrestling is the the same guy that failed 2 drug tests and injured himself taking out his trash”

Click here to read Orton’s tweets





