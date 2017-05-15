Jim Ross to Call Title Match at WWE NXT “Takeover: Chicago” This Weekend

May 15, 2017 - by Marc Middleton

WWE Hall of Famer Jim Ross announced today that he will be calling the match between Pete Dunne and WWE UK Champion Tyler Bate at Saturday’s WWE NXT “Takeover: Chicago” event on the WWE Network. His partner for the match will be Nigel McGuinness.

As noted earlier, Ross and Nigel will also be calling the WWE UK special that premieres on the WWE Network this coming Friday afternoon.

