Jim Ross to Call Title Match at WWE NXT “Takeover: Chicago” This Weekend

WWE Hall of Famer Jim Ross announced today that he will be calling the match between Pete Dunne and WWE UK Champion Tyler Bate at Saturday’s WWE NXT “Takeover: Chicago” event on the WWE Network. His partner for the match will be Nigel McGuinness.

As noted earlier, Ross and Nigel will also be calling the WWE UK special that premieres on the WWE Network this coming Friday afternoon.

Excited to announce that I'll join @McGuinnessNigel Sat night at #NXTTakeOverChicago to call the U.K. Championship match! pic.twitter.com/aKhot7z88P — Jim Ross (@JRsBBQ) May 15, 2017

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.

Big News on a Crazy Brock Lesnar Feud, “Broken” Hardy Plans for WWE RAW Revealed, Vince McMahon Upset with WWE Newcomer, New GIFs & Galleries, More

(Visited 28 times, 28 visits today)