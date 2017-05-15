How You Can Support Tye Dillinger (Video), Fans on Andrade “Cien” Almas, Cesaro

May 15, 2017 - by Marc Middleton

– Cesaro wraps up his Clash Royale gameplay in this new video from Xavier Woods’ “UpUpDownDown” YouTube channel:

– The WWE website has a storyline article on WWE NXT Superstar Andrade “Cien” Almas and how social media shows he’s always partying & living it up. They have a poll asking fans if Andrade’s partying is going to come back to bite him. As of this writing, 53% voted, “No way. People are making a mountain out of a molehill. Let “Cien” enjoy his fame!” The rest went with, “Completely! He needs to regain his focus on the ring before it’s too late.”

– As seen in the tweet below, WWE has released a printable “Perfect 10” sign for fans to bring to events in support of SmackDown Superstar Tye Dillinger. Tye plugs the signs and sends a message to fans in the video below:

