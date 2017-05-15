How You Can Support Tye Dillinger (Video), Fans on Andrade “Cien” Almas, Cesaro
– Cesaro wraps up his Clash Royale gameplay in this new video from Xavier Woods’ “UpUpDownDown” YouTube channel:
– The WWE website has a storyline article on WWE NXT Superstar Andrade “Cien” Almas and how social media shows he’s always partying & living it up. They have a poll asking fans if Andrade’s partying is going to come back to bite him. As of this writing, 53% voted, “No way. People are making a mountain out of a molehill. Let “Cien” enjoy his fame!” The rest went with, “Completely! He needs to regain his focus on the ring before it’s too late.”
– As seen in the tweet below, WWE has released a printable “Perfect 10” sign for fans to bring to events in support of SmackDown Superstar Tye Dillinger. Tye plugs the signs and sends a message to fans in the video below:
WE built this… 🙌🏻https://t.co/YWCZsMtlTq pic.twitter.com/nSCZpUDwtT
— Dillinger (@WWEDillinger) May 13, 2017
TENS FOR EVERYONE! Show your support for @WWEDillinger with your very own #Perfect10 sign! https://t.co/reR1A5CoCS pic.twitter.com/Jvug7JHasx
— WWE (@WWE) May 13, 2017
Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.
Big News on a Crazy Brock Lesnar Feud, “Broken” Hardy Plans for WWE RAW Revealed, Vince McMahon Upset with WWE Newcomer, New GIFs & Galleries, More