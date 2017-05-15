Dixie Carter Working on a Project, James Storm’s Back After EC3 Attack, RVD’s Top TNA Matches

– As seen below, the latest Fight Network Flashback features Rob Van Dam’s top 5 Impact Wrestling matches – Sabu at Hardcore Justice 2010, AJ Styles at Sacrifice 2010, Abyss at Bound For Glory 2010, Jerry Lynn at Bound For Glory 2011 and Rhino at Final Resolution 2010.

– Former Impact President Dixie Carter noted on Twitter that she is headed to Ireland this week to “film a show” but she did not provide any additional details. Dixie called the country one of her favorite places.

– James Storm vs. Ethan Carter III has been announced for this week’s Impact Wrestling episode. Below is a photo of Storm’s back after EC3 whipped him repeatedly with a strap last week, plus video from that segment.

