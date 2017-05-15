Cruiserweight Returning This Week?, WWE – PROGRESS Wrestling Note, Bryan and Brie

– Brie Bella and Daniel Bryan made it home with Birdie Joe just in time for Mother’s Day after welcoming their first child into the world last Tuesday. They posted this video with Brie on her first Mother’s Day.

– As noted, WWE 205 Live began airing promos for Cedric Alexander’s return on last week’s episode. PWInsider notes that Cedric is scheduled to return to TV this week. The RAW cruiserweight has been out of action since December with a knee injury. No word yet on if he will be working RAW tonight.

– Following the recent WWE UK Network tapings and the live events in England, WWE’s “Road Dogg” Brian James and Scott Armstrong had this exchange with PROGRESS Wrestling co-owner Glen Joseph about the two companies working together in the future:

The last few days have been exhausting but incredible. A huge thank you to @WWEArmstrong & @WWERoadDogg for their time & patience. The best. — Glen Joseph (@Glen_Joseph) May 11, 2017

@Glen_Joseph @WWERoadDogg Thx so much! Enjoyed working with you and look forward to next time!!! — Scott Armstrong (@WWEArmstrong) May 11, 2017

The future looks bright ahead mate! I'm excited about the possibility of working with you guys. #OUDK https://t.co/5zlwdBQPP3 — Brian G. James (@WWERoadDogg) May 11, 2017

