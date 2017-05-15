5/15/17 Weekly Quiz

Welcome to The Armpit wrestling quiz for the week of May 15, 2017.

WWE released its WWE Network subscription numbers this month as part of

their quarterly earnings report. As a subscriber from day one

(technically day two since I couldn’t get through on day one due to

excessive demand), I thought this would be a good time do a quiz on the

“WWE Network.”

There was no winner to last week’s quiz, so hopefully it’ll be easier

this week.

Last week’s answers:

1) Sean Waltman was synonymous with Jerry Lynn early on in his career.

The two feuded in matches that were ahead of their time.

2) Waltman earned the name 1-2-3 Kid by upsetting Razor Ramon on Raw in

1993.

3) In 1995 Waltman joined the Million Dollar Corporation.

4) In the 4 Horsemen parody performed by the nWo, Waltman played the

role of Ric Flair. That’s the skit that caused a lot of controversy for

how Kevin Nash portrayed Arn Anderson as drinking too much.

5) Flair said to Syxx, “I’ve had more world titles than you’ve had

pieces of ass!”

6) When Waltman returned to the WWF in 1998 as X-Pac, he cut a

passionate promo on Hulk Hogan and Eric Bischoff. Those were the days,

what a magical period of time that was.

7) X-Pac won the WWF tag team titles with future politician Kane.

8) True, Waltman did win TNA’s X Division title.

9) MTV backed the short-lived, awful WSX promotion that Waltman was a

part of.

10) Waltman made a cameo on “The Surreal Life,” where Chyna was on the cast.

This week’s questions:

1. Hard to believe it has been over three years since the WWE Network

was first launched. It had been in the works for years, with

significant startup costs. But it’s not the first subscription service

WWE offered. What was the precursor to the WWE Network called?

a) WWE Classics on Demand

b) WWE WrestleFlix

c) WWE Anywhere, Anytime

d) WWE Vault

2. Original talk was of WWE launching their own 24/7 cable network, but

the WWE Network in place now is much better because of both the live

stream and archived footage. Which promotion does NOT have any archived

footage on the Network?

a) AWA (American Wrestling Association)

b) FCW (Florida Championship Wrestling)

c) WCW/NWA (World Championship Wrestling/National Wrestling Alliance)

d) UWF/Mid-South (Universal Wrestling Federation)

e) GWF (Global Wrestling Federation)

f) WCCW (World Class Championship Wrestling)

g) SMW (Smoky Mountain Wrestling)

h) ECW (Extreme Championship Wrestling)

3. True or false: The WWE Network was launched in all foreign countries

from the very start.

a) True

b) False

4. The first reported subscription number reported by WWE was well under

expectations, especially considering initial demand couldn’t have been

higher given all the fans who couldn’t even sign up due to so many

people crashing the system. What was this original subscription number

in April 2014?

a) 1,200,000

b) 93,173

c) 999,000

d) 667,000

5. Due to contractual obligations, WWE can’t live-stream Raw or

SmackDown on the Network. Allowing this would be stupid on the part of

the USA Network, for obvious reasons. Roughly how long after their

original air date are Raw and SmackDown available on the WWE Network for

on-demand viewing?

a) One week

b) One month

c) Six months

d) One year

6. You’d think WWE would be so self-absorbed as to post more of their

OWN archived content on the Network, such as complete annual seasons of

their syndicated shows from the 1980s that so many of us grew up on.

For some inexplicable reason, that hasn’t happened yet, although surely

some day they’ll be on there as they get converted to HD. Of all the

old WWF shows, which series IS on the Network in its entirety?

a) WWF Superstars of Wrestling

b) WWF Wrestling Challenge

c) WWF Prime Time Wrestling

d) WWF All American Wrestling

e) WWF Action Zone

f) WWF Shotgun Saturday Night

g) WWF Sunday Night Heat

h) WWF Metal

i) WWE Confidential

j) WWF Tuesday Night Titans

k) WWF Mania

7. The Cruiserweight Classic and UK Tournament were two exclusive events

on the WWE Network that drew critical acclaim. Name the respective two

winners of those tournaments.

a) TJ Perkins and Tyler Bate

b) Brian Kendrick and Seven

c) Neville and Tyler Bate

d) Gran Metalik and Pete Dunne

8. The last three questions aren’t trivia questions, but survey

questions. How do you most often watch the WWE Network?

a) On your phone

b) On your tablet

c) On your computer

d) On a streaming device (Roku, Apple TV, game console, etc)

e) Your TV is newer and has the app built in

9. Which feature of the WWE Network do you watch the most?

a) Archived WWE/WWF content

b) Archived non-WWE content

c) Live stream only

d) Exclusive wrestling shows like NXT, 205 Live

e) Non-wrestling programs like Swerved, Total Divas, Camp WWE, Ride

Along, and Holy Foley

10. This isn’t a trivia question, but more of a survey question. If WWE

Network added more indie footage, including some of the successful

promotions in the UK, how much per month would you be willing to pay?

a) $9.99

b) $12.99

c) $14.99

d) $19.99

There are three ways to send us your answers to the quiz:

1) Email them to quiz@armpit-wrestling.com

2) Find me on Facebook under the name “Pit WP” and send your answers to

me there.

3) Find me on Twitter at ArmpitWP and send me a direct message with your

answers.

4) Use the Contact form at armpit-wrestling.com

We will randomly generate a number to determine the winner. For

example, if the number is 25 and you’re the 25th person to contact us

with correct answers, you win. Winners receive a free copy of our brand

new e-book, “The Armpit Wrestling Quiz Archives: Volume 1.” It features

128 quizzes we’ve written over the years and clocks in at 420 pages and

a whopping 1,079 questions on pro wrestling history dating back to the

1980s. We’ll also announce your name here next week as the winner.

Answers will be posted next week. Have fun and good luck.





(Visited 2 times, 2 visits today)