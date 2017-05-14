Vince McMahon on Triple H’s BGCA Induction, WWE Stars Visit Chocolate Factory, The Rock

– The Rock’s YouTube channel looks at some of his most “ballin’ moments” from the set of HBO’s Ballers in this new video. The 10-episode third season of the show will premiere on Sunday, July 23rd after Game of Thrones.

– As noted, Triple H was inducted into the Boys & Girls Clubs of America Alumni Hall of Fame in Dallas on Wednesday. We have photos and a video from the event at this link. Vince McMahon, who was a part of the 2015 class, tweeted the following on the induction:

Proud to see the @BGCA_Clubs Alumni Hall of Fame welcome @TripleH as part of its 2017 class. pic.twitter.com/kgGmAQekZs — Vince McMahon (@VinceMcMahon) May 12, 2017

– As seen below, Apollo Crews, Bayley visited the Charlemagne Chocolate Factory in Liege, Belgium earlier this week to have some custom chocolates created:

After taking a delicious tour of the Charlemagne Chocolate Factory in Belgium, it's now time for #WWELiege. 🇧🇪 💪 @itsmebayley @wwecesaro @apollocrewswwe A post shared by WWE (@wwe) on May 12, 2017 at 9:20am PDT

