This Day In Wrestling History – May 14th

1964 – Caripus Hurricane & Gene Kiniski defeat Toyonobori & Michiaki Yoshimura, to win the JWA All Asia Tag Team Championship.

1966 – Jerry London defeats Rene Guajardo, to win the NWA World Middleweight Championship.

1974 – Giant Baba wins the AJPW Champion Carnival for the second straight year; he defeats Mr. Wrestling in the tournament final.

1975 – John Tolos defeats Al Madril, to win the NWA Texas Heavyweight Championship. Elsewhere, Danny Miller defeats Bill Watts, to win the NWA Tri-States North American Championship.

1983 – Carlos Colon defeats Ox Baker, to win the CSP World Heavyweight Championship (now known as the WWC Universal Heavyweight Championship).

1990 – Ole Anderson is named the booker of WCW, replacing Ric Flair, who resigned from the position. Flair cited continued difficulties trying to run the creative end of the company (which had seen an amazing 1989 from an in-ring standpoint) under WCW Vice President Jim Herd.

1993 – On a Hardcore TV taping (airing June 8th), Tommy Cairo wins a battle royal, to become the first ECW Pennsylvania Champion.

1994 – In Smoky Mountain Wrestling, Jake Roberts defeats Dirty White Boy, to win the SMW Heavyweight Championship. The title change originally occurred May 2nd and was aired on tape delay.

1994 – On WCW Saturday Night, Ric Flair defeats Ricky Steamboat, to win the vacant WCW World Heavyweight Championship. While WCW recognizes this as Flair’s third time winning the title, WWE recognizes this as a continuation of Flair’s second title reign, which began December 27, 1993.

1995 – The first WWF In Your House pay-per-view is held in Syracuse, NY in front of 7,000 fans. At this event the WWF gave away a free home to a viewer. Backstage interviewer Todd Pettengill drew the name, and called Matt Pomposelli of Henderson, NV, to announce he and his family had won the home.

Dark Match:

– Jean-Pierre Lafitte defeats Bob Holly.

PPV:

– Bret Hart defeats Hakushi (with Shinja).

– Razor Ramon defeats Jeff Jarrett and The Roadie, in a Handicap Match.

– Mabel (with Mo) defeats Adam Bomb, to qualify for King Of The Ring.

– Owen Hart & Yokozuna defeat The Smoking Gunns (Billy & Bart), to retain the WWF Tag Team Championship.

– Jerry Lawler defeats Bret Hart.

– Diesel defeats Sycho Sid (with Ted DiBiase) via disqualification, to retain the WWF Championship.

Post PPV Dark Matches:

– Bam Bam Bigelow defeats Tatanka (with Ted DiBiase).

– The Undertaker (with Paul Bearer) defeats Kama (with Ted DiBiase).

– The British Bulldog and Owen Hart fight to a time limit draw, in a King of The Ring Qualifying Match.

1998 – Taz introduces the FTW Heavyweight Championship, at ECW’s It Ain’t Seinfeld event. The event occurs on the same night that the series finale of ‘Seinfeld’ airs on NBC. The FTW Championship was an unsanctioned title in ECW.

2000 – ECW’s final Hardcore Heaven pay-per-view is held in Milwaukee, in front of 3,400 fans.

Dark Match:

– Chilly Willy defeats Johnny Swinger.

PPV:

– Masato Tanaka defeats Balls Mahoney.

– In a Three Way Dance, Little Guido (with Sal E. Graziano) defeats Mikey Whipwreck and Simon Diamond.

– Kid Kash defeats C.W. Anderson.

– In a Three Way Dance Tag Team Match, Super Nova & Chris Chetti defeat Da Baldies (Angel & Tony DeVito), and the team of Danny Doring & Amish Roadkill.

– New Jack defeats Angel (with Vic Grimes & Tony DeVito)

– Yoshihiro Tajiri defeats Steve Corino (with Jack Victory)

– Rhino defeats The Sandman, to retain the ECW World Television Championship.

– Jerry Lynn defeats Rob Van Dam.

– Justin Credible (with Francine) defeats Lance Storm (with Dawn Marie), to retain the ECW World Heavyweight Championship.

2005 – In a Four Way Elimination Match, Mike Quackenbush defeats Kevin Steen, B-Boy, and Super Dragon, to win CZW’s annual Best of the Best Tournament.

2005 – NJPW’s Nexess VI is held in Tokyo, Japan in front of 35,000 fans.

– Minoru Tanaka & Hirooki Goto defeat Koji Kanemoto & Wataru Inoue, to win the IWGP Junior Heavyweight Tag Team Championship.

– Tiger Mask IV defeats Black Tiger, to retain the IWGP Junior Heavyweight Championship.

– Keiji Muto defeats Ron Waterman.

– Shinsuke Nakamura & Hiroshi Tanahashi defeat Manabu Nakanishi & Kendo Kashin, to retain the IWGP Tag Team Championship.

– Tatsumi Fujinami & Mitsuharu Misawa defeat Jushin Thunder Liger & Masahiro Chono.

– Hiroyoshi Tenzan defeats Satoshi Kojima, to win the IWGP Heavyweight Championship.

2006 – TNA Sacrifice is held at the Impact Zone in Orlando, in front of 900 fans.

– In a World X Cup Tournament match, Jushin Thunder Liger (with Black Tiger IV, Minoru Tanaka, & Hirooki Goto) defeats Petey Williams (with Tyson Dux, Johnny Devine, & Eric Young).

– America’s Most Wanted (Chris Harris & James Storm) defeat AJ Styles & Christopher Daniels, to retain the NWA World Tag Team Championship.

– Raven defeats A-1 (with Larry Zbyszko).

– Bobby Roode (with Coach D’Amore) defeats Rhino.

– The James Gang (B.G. James & Kip James) defeat Team 3D (Brother Ray & Brother Devon).

– Petey Williams wins a 16-Man World X Cup Gauntlet Match. Also in the match were: Chris Sabin, Puma, Minoru Tanaka, Sonjay Dutt, Eric Young, Black Tiger IV, Alex Shelley, Incognito, Magno, Jushin Liger, Jay Lethal, Shocker, Tyson Dux, Hirooki Goto, and Johnny Devine.

– Sting & Samoa Joe defeat Jeff Jarrett & Scott Steiner (with Gail Kim).

– In a Full Metal Mayhem Match, Christian Cage defeats Abyss (with James Mitchell), to retain the NWA World Heavyweight Championship.

2010 – In a Texas Tornado Handicap Match, with Beth Phoenix’s Women’s Championship on the line, LayCool (Layla & Michelle McCool) defeat Phoenix; since Layla scored the pinfall she becomes the new WWE Women’s Champion. McCool is not recognized as a co-champion, but would defend the title in place of Layla on several occasions. Layla is recognized as the final Women’s Champion; the title is unified with the Divas Championship in September 2010.

2016 – At Combat Zone Wrestling’s Prelude to Violence, Da Hit Squad (Dan Maff & Monsta Mack) defeat #TVReady (BLK Jeez & Pepper Parks), to win the CZW World Tag Team Championship.

HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO: Former WWE Tag Team, Intercontinental, & United States Champion Zack Ryder (32 years old); WCW trainer Sgt. Buddy Lee Parker (55 years old); former AWA/USWA/WCWA Tag Team Champion Robert Fuller (66 years old); and 3-time WCW World Heavyweight Champion Vader (62 years old).

Today would’ve been the 56th birthday for tag team legend Tommy Rogers, the 57th birthday for WCW/AJPW Tag Team Champion ‘Dr. Death’ Steve Williams, and the 65th birthday for former WWWF Tag Team Champion Scott Irwin.

