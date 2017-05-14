The Rock explains why he missed Wrestlemania 33

In a quick one minute chat with Chris Van Vliet from WSVN-TV at the world premiere of Baywatch, Dwayne Johnson revealed the reason why he did not make an appearance at WrestleMania in Orlando this year. “No…I didn’t get a chance to. I was shooting at that time, we were just wrapping up Ballers in LA so I didn’t get a chance to make it,” The Rock said. This was the first WrestleMania since WrestleMania 27 that The Rock missed. At WrestleMania 27, he was the host of the show and the next year he faced John Cena in the main event which was marketed as “once in a lifetime.” That once in a lifetime ended up being a lie as the next year in New Jersey at WrestleMania 29, The Rock dropped the WWE title to John Cena. At WrestleMania XXX he opened the show in a historic segment with Hulk Hogan and Steve Austin and the next year in Santa Clara at WrestleMania 31 he confronted Triple H and Stephanie McMahon and had a little help from Ronda Rousey. And then last year at WrestleMania 32 in Dallas he announced the record-breaking crowd number and then had a face-off with the Wyatt Family, wrestled Erick Rowan in a very, very quick match, and had help from John Cena to fend off the rest of the Wyatts. Ballers used to be filmed in Miami, which would have made an appearance much more possible, however the whole production moved to Los Angeles this year due to tax credits from the state of California.

