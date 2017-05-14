John Cena dishes on wedding preps, “Right now I’m kinda overseeing the budget”

The Wall” star John Cena is one of the busiest guys in Hollywood, and on top of it all, he is now planning a wedding to his fiancée and fellow WWE superstar Nikki Bella!

“Extra’s” special correspondent Mark Wright, caught up with Cena, who dished on how wedding preps are going and how he kept one of the most epic proposals of all time under wraps.

As for pulling off the surprise proposal in the ring during WWE’s biggest event, Wrestlemania, in front of millions, Cena said, “It was kept extremely confidential. In WWE, it’s very difficult to keep secrets, so I just knew the right folks to tell.”

The couple is starting to plan the big day, and Cena is involved in the planning process. Cena said, “I am, I am. Right now, I’m kinda overseeing the budget.” He added, “As Nicole gets everything going, I’ll become more involved, ’cause I want her to make the big choices, I want her to have it where she wants to have it, I want her to create the guest list the way she wants to create it, if she wants go with a certain theme… I’m proactive in wanting to be involved and making it a great day for everybody and certainly the most memorable day of her life.”

John is letting Nikki get started with the plans, but says, “I don’t want to take any moments away from her, but I’m also excited so I want to be included as well.”

In “The Wall,” John is down for the count in the middle of the desert heat in his grittiest, most intense role yet. “I was like, ‘Whoa, I gotta be a part of this.”

The movie centers on two American soldiers trapped behind a wall pinned down by a sniper. “Well, this is certainly an un-celebrated hero, and I am very conscious of with the storylines and the story arcs that we have in WWE, it’s all projected out and you kinda have a self-awareness of what’s going on. This is just a guy doing his job and a guy who’s trying to do his job gets thrown into the middle of chaos… And although I was lying in the dirt covered in filth for a lot of it, it’s just, man — there was always a sense of, ‘We’re doing the right thing,’ and I’m a bit of a clean freak myself but, uh, never once [did I feel,] like, out of my element or, like, ‘I gotta get out of here.’”

See John in “The Wall,” in theaters now.

