Interesting tweets posted by Randy Orton

May 14, 2017 - by Steve Gerweck
Wow….no sense of humility and being humble
I can’t argue with Orton. He’s right. All of these “Indy” wrestlers are very athletic. But it’s a NICHE product. The biggest PPV draw ever was Rock vs Cena. Look it up. And it’s success had everything to do with the story. Not how many amazing moves were performed. Granted orton was a jerk since he could’ve ignored it. But Bully Ray was a prick to him back in the day according to Batista’s book. So he probably couldn’t help himself.
Ahhhhhh….Randy.
They hate when you’re right. 👉😎🔫
