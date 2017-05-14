Independent notes: Shane Douglas, Eric Bischoff, and The Brooklyn Brawler

May 14, 2017 - by Steve Gerweck

MICHIGAN

MELVINDALE – Pro Wrestling All Stars at Play Atlantis: Frank Isaac Anderson pinned Daniel Wolf…El Mano Del Diablo pinned Blake Acumen…Zach Main & Alex Beardslee went to a no contest against Matt Hagen & The Unknown…Gavin Quinn defeated Malcom Monroe III & Maltese Tiger…Tag team champions Jay Maynard & Dougie the Creep defeated Movado & El Ridiculoso…Leah Vaughn pinned Thunder Kitty…Breyer Wellington defeated champion Shane Douglas, Paul Bowser, & Atlas Hytower to win the heavyweight belt.
MICHIGAN

VASAAR – Ultimate Championship Wrestling at the North Pavilion: Gary Dawson pinned Sheldon Jean…Lewis Lambda went to double disqualification against Sean Lawhorn…The Soultaker defeated Lewis Lambda & Sean Lawhorn…Aaron Orion won a battle royal…Lawrence Jeter & Fabio Morroco defeated Chuck Wagon & Kurt Hendrix…The Brooklyn Brawler pinned Aaron Orion.
Leonard Brand

Notes: Eric Bischoff made an appearance at the show to put over the promotion and do autographs.

