Emma Update, Natalya on Stu Hart’s Legacy, Chinese Recruit Promo from WWE NXT Event

– Below is video of Chinese recruit Yanbo “Boa” Wang being interviewed by Christy St. Cloud at Friday’s WWE NXT live event in Daytona Beach, FL. Wang comments on his nickname and how he hopes to make it to WrestleMania.

– Natalya’s latest column for The Calgary Sun is now online at this link and remembers her grandfather, WWE Hall of Famer Stu Hart, who would turned 102 back on May 3rd. She wrote about Stu’s WWE Hall of Fame induction and his legacy:

After he passed away, WWE inducted Stu Hart into the Hall of Fame, which was an incredible acknowledgment of his legacy and body of work. Even after his passing, my grandfather was once again able to bring the masses together and remind everyone of what is important in life: relationships. My grandfather taught me that life is like a WWE match, filled with highs and lows, false finishes, drama, excitement, close calls, near pin-falls and everything in between. Beyond the mat and far away from the ring, my grandfather grappled with the game of life and he won big. Stu Hart’s legacy will shine forever because he was a champion of humanity.

– As noted, Emma was sent home from the WWE European tour this past week after suffering an apparent shoulder injury at the live event in Liverpool. She tweeted the following on Saturday and noted that she has already started rehabbing the injury. WWE has not released an official update on her status.

Rehabbed the shoulder today… Plenty more to be done, but I got this! Whatever it takes! 💪🏻 pic.twitter.com/buBTnSPppl — EMMA (@EmmaWWE) May 14, 2017

