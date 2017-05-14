Combat Zone Wrestling 5/13 Voorhees, NJ results with Zack Sabre, Jr. vs. David Starr

Combat Zone Wrestling returned last night to the Flyers Skate Zone in Voorhees, NJ on May 13 for “Sacrifices”, with a pretty good crowd, even better considering how miserable the day had been weatherwise. The show started about 15 minutes late, a very unusual thing for the company in recent months. There’s a possibility that the show had to be rebooked, as Dave and Jake Crist weren’t there because of a family emergency.

* The opening match saw Private Party defeated The Dub Boyz of Nate Carter and David McCall. Post-match, they jumped Private Party in a heelish beatdown, and left one of them left for dead.

* In the CZW Wired Title match, MJF defeated CZW Wired Champion Johnny Yuma by pinfall after a Heatseeking Driver to become the new CZW Wired Champion. Post-match, Maria Manic​was in the ring holding a picture of the two of them, then MJF “kicked her to the curb” (presumably not needing her any more), followed by Maria Manic slapping him.

* Then, the feature match of the night for me…PWG and EVOLVE Champion Zack Sabre, Jr. defeated David Starr by pinfall in an incredible match of hold and counter-hold. I was happily surprised to see a CZW crowd be totally engaged in a match that showcased both Starr and Sabre, Jr.’s skills. A pretty good portion of the crowd clearly came to see Sabre, Jr. as they reacted well for his move and counter move. If you love that style wrestling (as I do along with others) and get the chance to see either of these two in a local indy, take the time to do it.

* Shane Strickland​defeated Sami Callihan (no Dave Crist or Jake Crist, as there was a family emergency) by pinfall after a top rope stomp onto Callihan. Both match, both were being “sportsmanlike”, until a promo showed on the Tron on “Ace Austin Shakespeare” (better known as Double A Ace Austin)​who did his shtick in the ring with magic tricks, but Shane Strickland and Sami Callihan both nailed Austin to finish the post-match.

Out came Storm of Entrails (SHLAK/Dan O’Hare) for their usual “let’s kill someone” type routine and were ready to add Ace Austin to the list, but vs. The Awakening (G-Raver and Stockade) hit the ring. Following THAT, out of nowhere MASADA hit the ring, and said he was ready for June’s Tournament of Death in Townsend, DE.

* In the CZW World Title match “defended under CZW rules” Lio Rush defeated Joe Gacy by pinfall after a become the new CZW World Champion in a bigtime surprise, given the rumors of

* In the steel cage main event, Father Matt Tremont defeated Joey Janela​by pinfall after giving Janela 3 death valley driver, in a match that featured sheets of glass, staple guns, tables, a ladder. Post-match, Joey Janela said he “quit CZW” and “is done with David John Markland”.

The iPPV went off air with Maxwell Jacob Friedman, the new CZW Wired Champion, consoling Ford, and presumably walking off with her.

CZW returns to action on June 10 for Tournament of Death in Townsend, DE at the Ultraviolent Underground (179 Ebenezer Church Road, Townsend, DE). Gates open at 12:30 pm with a bell time of 2:00 pm. Tickets available online or at the door before the event – $50 1st row/$40 2nd row/$30 3rd row/$25 general admission

First round matches

Rickey Shane Page vs. John Wayne Murdoch v. Jimmy Havoc

Jeff Cannonball vs. G-Raver

Masada vs. SHLAK

Conor Claxton vs. Clint Margera

Non-tournament

Father Matt Tremont vs. Mad Man Pondo

