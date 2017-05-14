Cena describes proposal at Wrestlemania as greatest moment of his life

– Speaking to Sports Illustrated, former WWE champion John Cena said that the post-WrestleMania match proposal was the greatest moment of his life and thanked the audience for their behavior. “I was able to make it the greatest moment of my life, which just so happened to be at a WrestleMania, in front of what I consider my family at what I consider my home,” said Cena. “I really want to thank the audience that attended WrestleMania for understanding what that moment meant to me. If you watch the match back, they certainly did enjoy Mike and they certainly didn’t enjoy me. That was par for the course and I figured it would be that way, but I think everyone understood the gravity of the situation. I can’t tell you how much their show of respect meant to me,” he added. Cena said that it was a moment that he will have with him forever and fans could have spoiled it with either “No” or “Cena sucks” chants but he’s appreciative towards everyone for allowing him and his fiancée to enjoy the moment. Cena described how all the stars aligned together that night at WrestleMania because he never thought he would be able to do it while Nikki was his partner in a match. “The whole experience was a great example in great storytelling, hard work, and honesty, and it was buttoned with a wonderful moment that will certainly be the best moment of my life.” During the same interview, Cena also talks about Roman Reigns, Shinsuke Nakamura and the movie The Wall which comes out today. You can read the full interview here





(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)