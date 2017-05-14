Brock Lesnar Announced for Upcoming WWE RAW Dates

WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar has been announced for the following RAW dates:

* June 12th in Lafayette, LA

* June 26th in Los Angeles

* July 3rd in Phoenix

* July 10th in Houston

As noted, Lesnar is scheduled to make his first title defense at the July 9th WWE Great Balls of Fire pay-per-view in Dallas. No word yet on who his opponent will be.

