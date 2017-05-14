Bray Wyatt on how much longer he plans on wrestling

The former WWE Champion was recently a guest on the Sam Roberts Wrestling Podcast, and he said that winning the title made his life’s work complete, but he’s far from done. Bray went on to say that he feels his body will be able to keep going for another 15 years.

“There’s a lot of stuff I have to do yet. It’s just [winning the world title] was something very important to me and this is something that will cement me. Forever I will be remembered as something special, but my body is ready to roll for another 15 years, so I’m not looking at stopping. I’ve got a lot that I want to do and a lot that I want to achieve.” Wyatt said, “I just know [I will last 15 more years]. I’ve got nowhere else to go. This is where I belong and as hope would have it that I would last that long. That’s how I see myself.”


