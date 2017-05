Angle says Neville has main event potential

During a Facebook Q&A, Raw general manager Kurt Angle said Neville has main event potential:

“I really like Neville. He has the ability to cross over from the 205 division to the HWT division. He’s so talented as a wrestler, and his character is strong. He can speak very well and his style will mesh well with the heavyweights. Almost like Rey Mysterio was able to mesh with the big boys. Neville is very talented.”





