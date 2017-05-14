5/13/17 WWE Raw Live Event Results – Rotterdam, Netherlands

May 14, 2017 - by Michael Riba

Below are the results from yesterday’s WWE Raw Live Event in Rotterdam, Netherlands:

1. WWE Raw Tag Team Championship Triple Threat Match
The Hardy Boyz defeated Enzo Amore and Big Cass and Sheamus and Cesaro

2. Dana Brooke and Sasha Banks defeated Alicia Fox and Nia Jax

3. Eight-Man Tag Team Match
Apollo Crews, Kalisto, and The Golden Truth defeated Bo Dallas, Curt Hawkins, Curtis Axel, and Titus O’Neil

4. WWE Cruiserweight Championship Triple Threat Match
Neville defeated Aleister Black and Austin Aries

5. WWE Intercontinental Championship Match
Dean Ambrose defeated The Miz

6. WWE Raw Women’s Championship Match
Alexa Bliss defeated Bayley

7. Finn Balor defeated Karl Anderson

8. Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins defeated Bray Wyatt and Samoa Joe

