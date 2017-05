5/13/17 WWE NXT Live Event Results – Dade City, Florida

Below are the results from last night’s WWE NXT Live Event in Dade City, Florida:

1. #1 Contender’s (NXT Women’s Championship) Battle Royal

Bianca Blair defeated Aliyah, Billie Kay, Julia Ho, Kimberly Frankele, Lacey Evans, Liv Morgan, Mandy Rose, Mary Kate, Nikki Cross, Peyton Royce, Sarah Bridges, and Taynara Melo

2. Cezar Bononi defeated Tian Bing

3. Steve Cutler defeated Oney Lorcan

4. Kassius Ohno defeated Adrian Jaoude

5. NXT Women’s Championship Match

Asuka defeated Bianca Blair

6. Riddick Moss and Tino Sabbatelli defeated The Street Prophets

7. No Way Jose and Roderick Strong defeated Alexander Wolfe and Killian Dain

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)