This Day In Wrestling History – May 13th

1975 – Dominic DeNucci & Victor Rivera defeat The Valiant Brothers (Jimmy & Johnny), to win the WWWF World Tag Team Championship. On the same day, Jake Roberts makes his pro wrestling debut.

1979 – Wahoo McDaniel defeats The Spoiler, to win the NWA American Heavyweight Championship.

1984 – Magnum T.A. defeats Mr. Wrestling II, to win the Mid-South Wrestling North American Heavyweight Championship. Elsewhere, Rick Martel defeats Jumbo Tsuruta, to win the AWA World Heavyweight Championship.

1985 – Randy Savage defeats Jerry Oske, to win the AWA Southern Heavyweight Championship.

1988 – Barry Windham defeats Nikita Koloff, to win the vacant NWA United States Championship.

1991 – Jeff Jarrett & Robert Fuller defeat The Texas Hangmen (Killer & Psycho), to win the USWA World Tag Team Championship. At the same event, Bill Dundee defeats Eric Embry, to win the USWA Southern Heavyweight Championship.

1995 – Doug Gilbert defeats Brian Lee, to win the USWA Heavyweight Championship.

1995 – ECW holds its Enter Sandman event at the ECW Arena, in Philadelphia.

– Hack Myers defeats Tony Stetson.

– 911 & The Tazmaniac defeat Tsubo Genjin & Hiroyoshi Iekuda.

– Axl Rotten defeats Ian Rotten, in a Barbed Wire Bat Match, that saw a barbed wire chair also brought into the match.

– Raven & Stevie Richards defeat Tommy Dreamer & Mikey Whipwreck, via disqualification. This match featured the introduction of referee Bill Alfonso, with the storyline being that Shane Douglas petitioned the Pennsylvania State Athletic Commission, for rules to be enforced within ECW. Alfonso disqualified Dreamer for using a closed fist. This would kick off an entire summer of fans literally wanting to kill Alfonso for “ruining the ECW party.” Alfonso would go to work for ECW until it went out of business, in January 2001.

– ECW World Television Champion Eddie Guerrero fought Dean Malenko to a 30-minute draw, to retain the title.

– ECW World Heavyweight Champion The Sandman defeats Cactus Jack, to retain the title.

– ECW World Television Champion Eddie Guerrero defeats Marty Jannetty, to retain the title.

– ECW World Heavyweight Champion The Sandman defeats Shane Douglas, to retain the title, after Mick Foley interfered.

– In a Double Dog Collar Match, ECW World Tag Team Champions The Public Enemy (Johnny Grunge & Rocco Rock) defeat The Pitbulls (#1 & #2), to retain the titles.

1996 – In the Monday Night Wars, WWF Monday Night RAW (3.5 TV rating) beats WCW Monday Nitro (2.3 rating).

2002 – In a Hardcore Mixed Tag Team Match, with the Women’s Championship AND Hardcore Championship on the line, Trish Stratus & Bubba Ray Dudley defeat Jazz & Steven Richards; Stratus pins Jazz to win the WWE Women’s Championship for the second time. The men and women were not permitted to actually “mix” during the match (Jazz could only fight Trish & Bubba Ray could only fight Richards).

2006 – Hajime Ohara defeats La Mascara, to win the vacant NWA World Welterweight Championship.

2007 – TNA Wrestling and the National Wrestling Alliance end their business relationship and title agreements. As a result, Christian Cage is stripped of the NWA World Heavyweight Championship. And Team 3D (Brother Ray & Brother Devon) are stripped of the NWA World Tag Team Championship.

2007 – TNA Sacrifice is held at the Impact Zone in Orlando, in front of 900 fans. The NWA severed ties with TNA earlier this day, meaning that the NWA belts were used, but were not referred to as such. For the same reason, Kurt Angle’s win is not recognized by the NWA.

– In a Three-Way Match, Chris Sabin defeats Jay Lethal and Sonjay Dutt, to retain the TNA X Division Championship.

– Robert Roode (with Ms. Brooks) defeats Jeff Jarrett.

– Christopher Daniels defeats Rhino.

– Damaja & Basham (with Christy Hemme) defeat Kip James in a Handicap Match. This was supposed to be a tag team match, but B.G. James was attacked before the match.

– Chris Harris defeats James Storm, in a Texas Death Match.

– In a Four Corners Match, Jerry Lynn defeats Tiger Mask IV, Alex Shelley, and Senshi.

– In a Three Way Match, Team 3D (Brother Ray & Brother Devon) defeat Scott Steiner & Tomko, and The LAX (Homicide & Hernandez), to retain the ‘World Tag Team Titles.’

– In another Three Way Match, Kurt Angle defeats Sting and Christian Cage, to win the ‘World Heavyweight Title.’ Angle later claimed that he was the first TNA World Heavyweight Champion, but the title would be vacated on the May 17th episode of Impact, by Jim Cornette.

2010 – In a Handicap Match, The Band (Kevin Nash & Scott Hall) defeat Matt Morgan, to win the TNA World Heavyweight Championship. Nash had invoked his Feast or Fired title opportunity. Eric Young is also recognized as a tag team champion; The Band would defend the titles under the Freebird Rule. Morgan had held both tag team titles since injuring his own partner, Hernandez, on April 5th. This marks Impact’s return to Thursday nights, after its failed attempt to compete head-to-head on Monday nights, with WWE RAW.

2012 – TNA Sacrifice is held at the Impact Zone in Orlando, in front of 1,100 fans.

– Bad Influence (Christopher Daniels & Kazarian) defeat Samoa Joe & Magnus, to win the TNA World Tag Team Championship.

– Gail Kim defeats Brooke Tessmacher, to retain the Women’s Knockout Championship.

– In a Triple Threat Match, Devon defeats Robbie E and Robbie T, to retain the TNA Television Championship.

– Mr. Anderson defeats Jeff Hardy.

– Crimson defeats Eric Yong (with ODB).

– Austin Aries defeats Bully Ray.

– Kurt Angle defeats AJ Styles.

– In a Ladder Match, Bobby Roode defeats Rob Van Dam, to retain the TNA World Heavyweight Championship.

HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO: Former WWF/E, WCW, TNA, ROH, & AJPW wrestler Jimmy Yang (36 years old); 8-time NWA World Junior Heavyweight Champion Danny Hodge (85 years old); indy wrestler Scarlett Bordeaux (26 years old, and yes her hair is blonde now); former nWo member, former NBA power forward Dennis Rodman (56 years old).

Today would’ve been the 83rd birthday for NWA legend Killer Karl Krupp.

