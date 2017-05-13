The Usos on Defending at WWE Backlash (Video), Daniel Bryan & Brie Bella Thanks Fans, Stock

– Below is the first video of new parents Daniel Bryan and Birdie Joe Danielson, just hours after welcoming daughter Birdie Joe Danielson into the world:

– WWE stock was down 0.94% on Friday, closing at $19.94 per share. The high was $20.12 and the low was $19.85.

– Below is video from this week’s Talking Smack with Dasha Fuentes talking to SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos about facing Breezango at WWE Backlash on May 21st. The Usos say they aren’t afraid of rental cops or crossing guards, and Breezango may have some momentum going for them but the titles are coming right back where they belong at Backlash.

