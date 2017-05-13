The Rack Radio Show Podcast Talking Smackdown, NXT & More
On this week’s edition of the Multi-Time Award Winning, The Rack returned with your hosts Lindsey Ward & Sir Rockin. On the program this week we gave you the latest news in both WWE & Impact Wrestling brought to us by Gerweck.net which included:
*Blame Brent Injury Updates
*Brie Bella finally hatches the egg
*Announcers for WWE UK Revealed
*WWE Womens Tournament Taping Dates Revealed
And More!
We gave you the NXT Rundown featuring DIY staking claim for the NXT Tag Team Titles, Aleister Black in action, Hideo Itami & Roderick Strong battle for the NXT Championship Number One Contendership and More!
We also gave you the Smackdown Throwdown including The Fashion Files:UK Edition, Jinder Mahal pins the WWE Champion, Dolph Ziggler continues to do all things Dolph Ziggler & More!
We also caught up on The Rack’s Book Club, giving you our reviews on NXT: The Future is Now and the WWE Book of Top 10’s!
Plus Tweet of the Week!
Check it all out on this week’s edition of The Rack Presented by Gerweck.net & “Wrestling Figure Photography”
Audio Link:
http://wildtalkradio.com/rocknsock/therack/therack051117.mp3
