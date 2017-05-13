ROH/NJPW War of the Worlds 2017 Results – Night 3 – New York City, New York
1. Four-Way Match
Dalton Castle defeated Bobby Fish, Kushida, and Silas Young
2. Hangman Page defeated Frankie Kazarian
3. Three-Way Tag Team Match
War Machine defeated Los Ingobernables de Japon (Evil and Sanada) and Search and Destroy
4. Will Ospreay defeated Jay White
5. ROH World Six-Man Tag Team Championship No Disqualification Match
Bully Ray and The Briscoes defeated Chaos
6. ROH World Television Championship Match
Marty Scurll defeated Matt Sydal
7. ROH World Tag Team Championship Match
The Young Bucks defeated Los Ingobernables de Japon (Bushi and Tetsuya Naito)
8. Hiroshi Tanahashi defeated Adam Cole
9. ROH World Championship Three-Way Match
Christopher Daniels defeated Cody and Jay Lethal