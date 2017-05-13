ROH/NJPW War of the Worlds 2017 Results – Night 3 – New York City, New York

1. Four-Way Match

Dalton Castle defeated Bobby Fish, Kushida, and Silas Young

2. Hangman Page defeated Frankie Kazarian

3. Three-Way Tag Team Match

War Machine defeated Los Ingobernables de Japon (Evil and Sanada) and Search and Destroy

4. Will Ospreay defeated Jay White

5. ROH World Six-Man Tag Team Championship No Disqualification Match

Bully Ray and The Briscoes defeated Chaos

6. ROH World Television Championship Match

Marty Scurll defeated Matt Sydal

7. ROH World Tag Team Championship Match

The Young Bucks defeated Los Ingobernables de Japon (Bushi and Tetsuya Naito)

8. Hiroshi Tanahashi defeated Adam Cole

9. ROH World Championship Three-Way Match

Christopher Daniels defeated Cody and Jay Lethal

