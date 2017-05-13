Mojo Rawley’s Big Box Jump at the WWE PC (Video), Zack Ryder Update, Alexa Bliss

May 13, 2017 - by Marc Middleton

– WWE posted this video of Mojo Rawley putting in work at the WWE Performance Center, including a 60-inch box jump while Daniel Bryan looked on:

– We noted before that Zack Ryder recently returned to the ring at the Performance Center to begin training for his return to SmackDown action. Ryder has been out of action since December with a knee injury. Ryder noted on Twitter that he was training with WWE NXT Superstar Oney Lorcan this week.

– WWE Shop has released commemorative plaques for RAW Women’s Champion Alexa Bliss to mark her being the first Superstar to hold the Women’s Titles for both RAW and SmackDown. Visit WWE Shop via this link to save on your purchase. She posted this photo of the limited edition item:

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.

Big News on a Crazy Brock Lesnar Feud, “Broken” Hardy Plans for WWE RAW Revealed, Vince McMahon Upset with WWE Newcomer, New GIFs & Galleries, More

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)

Post Category: News     Tags:

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Gerweck Report Podcast

Latest Episode

Teddy Long reflects on his career in pro wrestling from the early days of JCP to the WWE Hall of Fame

Download View All

Subscribe to Gerweck Report Podcast

Additional ways to follow GRP

Love what you're reading? Help support GERWECK.net

DONATE with Paypal

Gerweck-store-ad